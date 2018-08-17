Transcript for Girl who pushed friend off bridge speaks out

When I you've probably seen the terrifying video of a girl being pushed off from the bridge. By her friend. Well that joke as her friends as it was could now be landing in the courtroom ABC's GO Benitez has more. Train I don't. This morning prosecutors are trying to decide whether charges should be filed against eighteen year old Taylor Smith suspected of pushing your friend Jordan holder since. Off a bridge and Washington State that terrifying incident caught on video sending shockwaves across social media. Slamming into the water sixty feet below. Doctors say Alderson is lucky to be alive suffering broken ribs and punctured lungs. I saw my friends are enough great speech but I want it. Speaking from the hospital shortly after the fall whole person describes how she says her friend came to shove her off that bridge. He was counting down about 888. Anything it doesn't know like don't you tell it won't go teacher Tara not ready and then. She placed. Police say Smith has cooperated fully with the investigation. Which is now in the hands of the Clark County prosecutor's office. This coming after a heartfelt plea from the victim's mother demanding Smith take responsibility. They're sure not okay she could have killed my daughter. Hope person herself now says she wants Smith who had been her good friend. To sit in jail and think about what she did. Will tailor the friend that did the pushing. Was on ABC this morning in an exclusive interview with Michael Strahan. And here's what's had to say when he asked her why action pushed in the first place. She wanted to jump and she was scared and she had asked me to give her opponents and I. Didn't think about the consequences I thought should be kind to see actually give her push off numerous. She's didn't want a job gets what she wanted to jump she just was scared she wouldn't be able to him. And she ended up at a hospital in punctured lung she had broken me were you surprised that she was hurt. I was but then again I was with her when she came out of the water and they knew something was. Console that they have this presence and YouTube investment for years. That we are pretty close yes and they have but now she says she wants you to sit in jail. Does that surprise you that she said that it's surprising it's foolish talking. It's understandable it's partly through going to a lot of vision. But initially when it happened you know you reach out to herded to that the hospital you have too much I was in a classroom and what happened there. I. Asked to leave I was an odd to see her. So I have left him. And he had have you had any communication with her since this all happen. Nine apologized several times I have not been able to see her person and in what was her response to your politics. It's changed quite a bit at the beginning she was very. You're fine and they didn't mean to hurt me. And then now she just doesn't answer. Radio radio side yes. And. Do you think you two could ever be friends again I hope so I really did I love that grown. I hope so it's up to her the ball from her court moment for him and then what do you chalk this up to in this with no malicious intent. On your part I'd never intended to hurt her ever Nile and I intend to hurt anyone I'm really sorry it turned out that way. I just pray that she heals and gets better. Our friend China have some fun and ended up yet going the wrong place without facts and how surprised that it it for you to see her chain from its okay to. Radio silence. Did surprising I'd say that I have no idea what it's like to be. In her place. Getting talked to by different people and her feelings change. But I just hope for the so yes. You're potentially facing charges so how do you feel about that it's scary I mean I accept whatever. The prosecutor thinks is best I mean considering I cars not only bodily harm event. Emotional trauma as well. But I just hope for the best and I. I'll accept whatever the prosecutor that's just me. My guess and he knew they just hope your friend of the OK yeah.

