Transcript for Girl, 6, shot in head by 'celebratory gunfire' at party

Imagine this site but at night a perfectly clear sky to watch different Cisco's New Year's Eve fireworks show from thermal street to these Oakland. Oh and you could hear the kids yelling. A full 32. Then at midnight gun fire like the look of the vote. You know and I told my husband as a baby we better get our butts in the house before we get he would. It can't be U mountain. I don't think that your old Christian god and I don't bother. A stray bullet. The child turned out to be a girl directly across the street from rocks in Perez's home was a New Year's Eve party. The homeowner didn't want to be interviewed on camera but told us his friend six year old daughter fell to the ground right after midnight in the backyard he says she was bleeding from her head and crying. It wasn't until they got to the hospital but they realize she'd been shocked at where they wound is is consistent with something that may come. Let's say from an angle of something falling wrong. A stray bullet also hit a car parked outside the party police are blaming all of this on celebratory gunfire. Amazingly the child is going to be okay the bullet is still in her head. And may never be removed. Oakland PDs chief stopped by UCF that many hot Children's Hospital to see the family I got to see hear and touch her and get her are bare from our police department there are. But she says the girl's parents are shaken put. The guns down it is bullishness. It is unnecessary. The department says this cases top shot spotter technology recorded lots of gunfire in the area the bullet. Could have come from anywhere with and just short of a mile away.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.