Goats break free, invade California neighborhood

More
A herd of goats broke through a fence and wandered through a San Jose neighborhood.
1:13 | 05/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Goats break free, invade California neighborhood

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:13","description":"A herd of goats broke through a fence and wandered through a San Jose neighborhood.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70671462","title":"Goats break free, invade California neighborhood","url":"/US/video/goats-break-free-invade-california-neighborhood-70671462"}