Transcript for Good Samaritan stabbed breaking up argument on train

New information the last half hour police released a picture. Of a man they say stabbed a good samaritan who trying to intervene in a subway fight this is a man police are searching for investigators say the homeless man stabbed. A 49 year old who tried to break up an argument between the suspect and a woman. On a northbound F train happen at the 75 avenue station in Forest Hills yesterday police say the fight started after. The woman bumped into the suspect the man then turn on the good samaritan stabbing him in the chest and leg. I would think this would happen maybe in the middle of the night. You know early in the morning but not at this time during rush hour. I'll feel pretty safe here is not a problem. That's kind shaky. Home a woman. Who the suspect was arguing with remained at the scene to speak to police.

