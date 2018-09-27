Good Samaritan stabbed breaking up argument on train

More
The suspect, who fled the scene, appeared to be homeless, witnesses told police.
0:50 | 09/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Good Samaritan stabbed breaking up argument on train
New information the last half hour police released a picture. Of a man they say stabbed a good samaritan who trying to intervene in a subway fight this is a man police are searching for investigators say the homeless man stabbed. A 49 year old who tried to break up an argument between the suspect and a woman. On a northbound F train happen at the 75 avenue station in Forest Hills yesterday police say the fight started after. The woman bumped into the suspect the man then turn on the good samaritan stabbing him in the chest and leg. I would think this would happen maybe in the middle of the night. You know early in the morning but not at this time during rush hour. I'll feel pretty safe here is not a problem. That's kind shaky. Home a woman. Who the suspect was arguing with remained at the scene to speak to police.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58118705,"title":"Good Samaritan stabbed breaking up argument on train","duration":"0:50","description":"The suspect, who fled the scene, appeared to be homeless, witnesses told police.","url":"/US/video/good-samaritan-stabbed-breaking-argument-train-58118705","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.