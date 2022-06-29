GOP is 7 wins away from flipping House, Senate coming down to 3 key races

ABC News deputy political director Averi Harper breaks down races in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada as well as former President Donald Trump’s statement on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live