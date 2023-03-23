Grand jury in Trump case will not meet for the rest of the week

Sources told ABC News at least one more witness may testify next week in the investigation into a 2016 hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels on former President Donald Trump's behalf.

March 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live