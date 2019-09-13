Transcript for Greta Thunberg joins young climate activists outside White House

Young people fighting for the survival of our planet. Dozens of students gathered right outside the White House as part of the school strike protests demanding action from political leaders on climate change you don't watch means but we need genes we need global. It's me. Joining them with Swedish climate activist Greta Steinberg who has just sixteen shot to fame for inspiring students around the world. To make their voices heard on the matter act. Now Lundberg arrived in New York on Wednesday after crossing the Atlantic on zero emissions ceiling. She's in her fight to the president's staff. Just as trans Environmental Protection Agency overturned Obama era clean water regulation. The clean waters act. Which can give you clean orders by the way today we have the cleanest air we have the cleanest water the we've ever had in the history of our country. In an ABC news Washington Post poll this summer. More than half of those surveyed disapproved of the president's handling of climate change and issued its also on the minds of democratic candidates are refuse to postpone new longer taking on. Climate change and leading the world in taking on climate change 12100 says she doesn't believe she can convince the US president. She think urging students to keep going. Advocate. We knew it meant that immediately extra point you have a plan yet. A. Next week Seidenberg will meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill her visit to Washington comes ahead of the United Nations climate summit and the global climate strike that kicks off on September 20. In a look at terror ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.