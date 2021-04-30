Transcript for Guiliani raid ‘a very serious turn in this investigation,’ prosecutor says

Help us understand some of the legal issues surrounding this investigation we bring in Robert Mintz a former federal prosecutor. Now with the firm. Nick Carter and English thanks for coming on Robert. Extra happy so peace it's what has been revealed since the raid. What do we not know about what federal prosecutors are looking into in connection with Giuliani at this point. Well it's really a lot we don't now because remember this search warrant on its face does not give details of what prosecutors are looking at it only show is that there is evidence. Other crime that may be little cheated. At a particular location in this case mr. Giuliani's home. And his office and it says specifically. What criminal violations. Knee may be evidence they are so in other words it will show the criminal statute in this case. Likely a violation that offshoring agent registration act which requires that individual. Is working on behalf of a foreign government to register you don't lock. I'll be in the United States on behalf not for an entity. Well it's certainly an usual for the FBI to raid the home and office. Of a lawyer I was actually having flashbacks of when this happened to Michael Cohen. Former advisor and lawyer to the former president trump. Why prosecutors go this route and doesn't give us any clues about the nature of the seriousness. Of the investigation because we saw how things turned out for Michael Cohen after a similar raid took place up for him. This is a very serious turn in this investigation. Because search wording and of itself is the most aggressive the most intrusive. I went yeah. Prosecutors have. To go after evidence and anti due to an attorney. Is doubly problematic because of the attorney client privilege issues that are involved in not so it tells us it is a serious investigation. And it's moving very quickly and it also tells us that for whatever reason prosecutors were concerned that they did not go in there and sees this edited physically themselves but they were worried that somehow the evidence might not either when he needed it. Was you note Giuliani is firing back no surprise that claiming that the raid which was approved by a federal judge by the way was illegal. An unconstitutional. Do you agree. Well we don't really know how and frankly neither is mr. Giuliani because in a hurry to get that search warrant an affidavit. Had to be presented to the federal judge which laid out the probable cause that a crime was committed them. Evidence of that crime was located at his house and his office that's something mr. Giuliani has not seen his lawyers haven't seen a trend in it will never see unless criminal charges are brought and then at that time that evidence is turned over to his lawyers and they can move to suppress the F it is if they believe there was a violation but we just can't tell his point is we don't know the basis that federal prosecutors using -- in Anwar. Are right so as an attorney banded ask you this let's say you were representing Giuliani has you know he sat down for an interview on Fox News no surprise that while he's under investigation. Do you think that was a good idea would you have supported can't make you or your client. It's not unusual in these times does he now Torre individuals to try to lay out their case in court of public opinion. As opposed to waiting until they get their day in court but generally it's not a great idea because everything that's said during that interview and ultimately be used against in insulator prosecution so you can be sure the prosecutors were listening very carefully to what he said at a going to try to trick ma somewhere down the road to get evidence that contradicts what he said during the inner. Well he's always been an industry and it. Needless to say Giuliani has always been an interesting one to watch and listen do and see what happens from governments I know you'll be watching as well thank you so much. I.

