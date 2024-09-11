Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Francine

Hurricane Francine has made landfall as a Category 2 story in southern Louisiana with 100 mph winds. Disaster preparedness expert General Russel Honoré joins the show to discuss his concerns.

September 11, 2024

