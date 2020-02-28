Gunman who killed 5 at Molson Coors brewery identified

More
Law enforcement identified 51-year-old Anthony Ferrill as an employee of the Molson Coors Beverage Company.
0:55 | 02/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Gunman who killed 5 at Molson Coors brewery identified

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:55","description":"Law enforcement identified 51-year-old Anthony Ferrill as an employee of the Molson Coors Beverage Company. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69268074","title":"Gunman who killed 5 at Molson Coors brewery identified ","url":"/US/video/gunman-killed-molson-coors-brewery-identified-69268074"}