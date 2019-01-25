Transcript for Gunman kills 3 at bar and home near Penn State University: Police

On January 24 2019 apartment 10:14 PM state college police department was distressed to report a person shot. But the PGA arrogant or located at 1450. South Atherton street. Officers are right Garcia an apartment 10:15 PM and found three gunshot victims in the area the war. Those victims were identified as the cola bring up 21 years of age. Stephen reaching nineteen years of age and dean PG 61 years of age. Nicole breed of sustained a chest when I was transport to mount Nittany medical center. Stephen C she was shot in the torso was also transport tomorrow in the medical sense they were later like flat and other medical facilities. Indeed she sustained a gunshot wound to the head and he died at the scene. We do have an update as of 1 PM today we were notified that Steve and each passed away. The shooter was identified as Jordan Widmer 21 years of age a better township. It was learned that Jordan where Myrna corporate network or together receiving wants out of the park. Didn't Stephen beat you were sitting at the other so or across from where Vernon aquarium at one point. What we're gonna from a spartiate walked to the other side of the partners of Fiji's where the peaches receded. We are still trying to determine what what her to pull. And yell and began shooting. After shooting all three victims were more fled the war. While officers were attempting to locate where her Centre county emergency communications center. Reportedly crash at the intersection while the lady driving policy line. At approximately 10:46 PM and Moore war officers responded to that location and found Jordan were immersed crashed vehicle that was on occupy. Officers begin an immediate campus of the area attempting to locate Whitman. At approximately 109 PM the state college police department was dispatched a 748 tussling. For a reported burglary in progress with gunshots fired. Officer first part of that location and heard an approximate 11:14 PM. Officers found Jordan where her deceased in the living room without apparent self inflicted gunshot wound to his head. Officers also found. The resonant the Harman general partners George McCormick mr. George McCormick age 83. Years of age deceased with a gunshot wound to his head. President John McCormick his wife eighty years of age was on art. Subsequent investigation revealed there's no relationship between a McCormick's and Jordan where. It is believed that this time he ran amateurs or house after he crushed his vehicle.

