Happy the elephant is not a person: Court

A legal attempt to get Happy, an elephant residing at the Bronx Zoo, transferred to an elephant sanctuary failed when New York's highest court rejected a petition from the Nonhuman Rights Project.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live