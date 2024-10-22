Harvey Weinstein diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia: Sources

Weinstein has been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, sources said, adding that the former Hollywood producer is receiving treatment while jailed.

October 22, 2024

