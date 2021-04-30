Transcript for Harvey Weinstein could be tried in Los Angeles

Now to developments in the criminal cases against disgrace to movie mogul Harvey Weinstein he's currently serving a 23 year prison sentence after his February 20/20 conviction. For sexually assaulting one woman and breaking another. Now he may be sent to Los Angeles to face separate rape and sexual assault charges over alleged encounters with five different women. NBC's airing teacher ski has been covering this story from the very beginning he joins us now to discuss all the developments. So why don't we start with Weinstein who had a virtual court appearance say Aaron tell us what happened. If you didn't game series he appeared rather nonchalant Tim Warren dark colored button down shirt sat against a like those cinder block walls and simply listened as an extradition proceeding is under way. Army Weinsteins defense team has been trying to delay his transfer from New York. To California where he states his new criminals sex assault charges his attorneys say that Harvey Weinstein is an ill hell's. His site is going and he has other ailments and he's been receiving medical treatment while in prison up near Buffalo, New York after his conviction. In Manhattan on on rape and sex assault charges and I say let that treatment continue. And then you can go to Los Angeles to face new charges as the defense team is quoted Harvey Weinstein isn't going anywhere. But the prosecutors are are anxious to get this case moving and the judge today senate well. Within thirty days unless there is some other kind of application to delay. California better start making arrangements to transfer Harvey Weinstein and. Cross country. Well since he's already serving more than two decades in prison delisting think California prosecutors will still. Fight hard to convict him on these additional charges. All you can bet they will California icing wants its founder of slash in this case Sierra. Harvey Weinstein as you say was convicted in case you're in Manhattan the crimes were more rather old that they they did daily strung a number of years ago but within the statute of limitations. And and around that the same time you know years ago in Los angeles' especially if there than. And hotels and Beverly Hills Harvey Weinstein is accused of a sexually assaulting. Different women and then the charges have been even expanded since Harvey Weinstein was first accused in Los Angeles so that chased. It is certainly going to move ahead even though there is a new district attorney's. The there was an issue with out of prosecutors filed paperwork that's why this stretcher has been delayed as as long as it is and they don't want allayed any starters but Harvey Weinstein has been going to be siting on two different coasts because has ceased faces new charges in Los Angeles. He is appealing his conviction. Here in New York on grounds that the judge made several errors and that there was juror who is tainted from the start but who was still allowed to sit in judgment of him. This particular juror had written a book about the tendencies of of older men to prey on younger women and the defense said she never should have been allowed on. I don't know. What from coast to coast we will follow all with you airing pictures he thank you. Thank you Jared.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.