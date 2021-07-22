Transcript for Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to sexual assault

Former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on more sexual assault charges in this time in California. He's entered not guilty pleas he's accused of attacking five women between 2004. And 2013 he was extradited from New York. Where he's serving 23 years in prison. And time now for a look at. At your Thursday whether. Powerful storms brought down trees and power lines of Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey. More than 60000. Residents power outages were reported. The good news is clear skies are in the forecast for the northeast today but more thunderstorms in the southeast could cause more flooding today in monsoon storms are expected. From Arizona up to Montana which could trigger flash flooding. And checking today's high temperatures ninety's from Texas to that northern Rockies. Low eighties for the northeast 86 in LA.

