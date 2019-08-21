Transcript for Harvey Weinstein seeks change of venue for trial

Ari Weinstein is fighting to have his sexual assault trial moved out of New York City because a media scrutiny Weinsteins attorney says the former Hollywood producer will not face a fair trial in Manhattan. Because of all the tabloid coverage of the accusations against him. Lawyers cited 111000 times that Weinsteins name was mentioned in page six is legal team has proposed moving the trial which is set to start September 9. Want to move it to Suffolk County.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.