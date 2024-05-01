Harvey Weinstein's NYC sex crimes retrial set for after Labor Day

Harvey Weinstein appeared in court in Manhattan on Wednesday for the first time since New York's highest court overturned his sex crimes conviction.

May 1, 2024

