Transcript for Haunted car wash puts a fresh spin on a spooky Halloween tradition

Starting with an Ohio car watch that's going on out for Halloween turning into a haunted house this is so spooky it's scary. I can do it. I no longer own a car when he first city yes but half line no way what I paid for a car watch. There and we did the kids though no ruling on. Mayors.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.