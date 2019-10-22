Haunted car wash puts a fresh spin on a spooky Halloween tradition

An Ohio car wash announced its customers can clean their vehicles "while enjoying a slow, spooky ride through our wash."
0:21 | 10/22/19

Transcript for Haunted car wash puts a fresh spin on a spooky Halloween tradition
Starting with an Ohio car watch that's going on out for Halloween turning into a haunted house this is so spooky it's scary. I can do it. I no longer own a car when he first city yes but half line no way what I paid for a car watch. There and we did the kids though no ruling on. Mayors.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

