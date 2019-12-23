Hazardous green ooze found seeping onto Michigan highway

More
Officials later discovered that a commercial business nearby had been leaking the chemical hexavelent chromium.
0:16 | 12/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hazardous green ooze found seeping onto Michigan highway
We're back where this yellow green slime containing our cancer causing chemical spilling onto a Detroit highway forcing the road to close. Officials say the slime does not pose a threat to drinking water or air quality the cleanup is underway but the road remains closed this morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:16","description":"Officials later discovered that a commercial business nearby had been leaking the chemical hexavelent chromium.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67895220","title":"Hazardous green ooze found seeping onto Michigan highway","url":"/US/video/hazardous-green-ooze-found-seeping-michigan-highway-67895220"}