Healing the people of Tulsa after massacre 100 years ago: Part 2

Information about the Tulsa, Oklahoma, massacre of Black citizens has been kept quiet for generations. The city is now working to heal and address the incalculable generational wealth that was lost.
5:34 | 04/07/21

{"duration":"5:34","description":"Information about the Tulsa, Oklahoma, massacre of Black citizens has been kept quiet for generations. The city is now working to heal and address the incalculable generational wealth that was lost.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76912106","title":"Healing the people of Tulsa after massacre 100 years ago: Part 2","url":"/US/video/healing-people-tulsa-massacre-100-years-ago-part-76912106"}