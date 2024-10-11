Heat kills more Americans than other natural disasters, yet deaths are undercounted

ABC News’ Victor Oquendo, in partnership with ABC-owned stations, reports the growing number of Americans killed by extreme heat and why heat-related deaths remain grossly undercounted in many areas.

October 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live