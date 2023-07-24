Heat wave scorches the Midwest

Plus, the latest on the wildfires blazing in Greece, and a preeminent Black deaf scholar talks about Gallaudet University giving long-awaited diplomas to Black deaf graduates decades later.

July 24, 2023

