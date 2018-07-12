Transcript for Heavy rains cause mudslides in areas in CA still recovering from wildfires

Let's head wow west to California where residents there. Are dealing with this look at that mess they are dealing with mud slides. Residents still trying to recover or. From what from those massive wildfires that we saw not too long ago but this is what they're. A dealing with right now ABC's Matt Gutman is there. Based deputy those mudslides that you mentioned their triggered. When the rain pummeled mountains like that these are burdened scarred now and it's either no trees on them no vegetation and what happens is. This oil has nothing to hold on to win it rains and everything just comes coursing off the mountain twenty give you a sense of what. Hit this community here this model is probably a foot put half high. It's pretty sticky stuff Q a means we were. Clock and around it at this morning in you know it's pretty easy to get Europe. Should you swallowed up part to get out to. In all of this rain and obviously the mud caused Havoc in Southern California. What the most traveled routes in the country the I five corridor. It goes north and south here in California and others partly called the great buying just. But 5060 miles north of Los Angeles and it had two to three inches of snow. Causing enormous. Delays that whole part of the highway was closed down by California Highway Patrol for hours people freezing in their cars. Finally it was clear in very scary moment at Burbank airport a flight coming in from Oakland Hydro plane. As it landed. It eventually hit a makeshift barrier which is basically the X cement which slows the plane down but. A very scary moment for those passengers they saw debris and shrapnel flying. Very scary but nobody was hurt in that one in. Large swaths of Southern California look like this today that the cleanup begins star these mounds of this really intensely. Sick. Money it's it's like cement ill wait to get it out it's basically without a front end loader people shoveling their way out of they're driveways. And there is concern for more of this kind of weather more of this kind of body in. The coming weeks as these weather systems continue to pound b.s burned scarred areas with nothing holding these you know hundreds of tons or. Millions of tons of soil and boulders in place so stay tuned.

