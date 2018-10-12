-
Now Playing: Winter storm barrels into the Southeast bringing heavy snow and rain
-
Now Playing: Powerful storm to bring rain, snow
-
Now Playing: Former Miss Kentucky admits to sending topless photos to young boy
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Dec. 10, 2018
-
Now Playing: Man arrested for planning Ohio synagogue shooting
-
Now Playing: Mom, 17-year-old daughter strangled to death; suspect at-large: Sheriff
-
Now Playing: Man accused of possible ballot fraud in North Carolina
-
Now Playing: Heavy snow batters North Carolina and Virginia, leaving thousands of drivers stranded
-
Now Playing: Florida resident Colleen Gill posts video of beached dolphin on Facebook
-
Now Playing: Miami Dolphins running back completes incredible play
-
Now Playing: NYPD officers seen in video yanking baby from mom
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Dec. 10, 2018
-
Now Playing: 5 children dead in Ohio house fire, arson not suspected
-
Now Playing: The latest meal tally from the Wells Fargo Mobile Food Bank
-
Now Playing: Sandy Hook parents group releases new PSA
-
Now Playing: How to score the biggest discounts on Green Monday
-
Now Playing: Search for missing Colorado woman intensifies
-
Now Playing: Former Miss Kentucky charged with sending nude photos to underage student
-
Now Playing: All eyes on Wall Street after the worst week since March
-
Now Playing: Congress reacts to memos implicating Trump in federal crime