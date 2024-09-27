Helene creating ‘major problems’ for disaster response: Red Cross

Evan Peterson, national spokesperson for the American Red Cross, says his organization is working with local teams to go where help is needed.

September 27, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live