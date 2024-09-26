Helene gets stronger, now a Category 3 hurricane

ABC News' Ginger Zee has a live update from St. Petersburg, Florida, on Hurricane Helene. The storm is barreling toward Florida's Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall Thursday night.

September 26, 2024

