High school evacuated after chemistry class explosion injures 17 students, 1 teacher

More
A science experiment turned into a dangerous chemical fire on Wednesday.
1:10 | 05/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for High school evacuated after chemistry class explosion injures 17 students, 1 teacher

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55053742,"title":"High school evacuated after chemistry class explosion injures 17 students, 1 teacher","duration":"1:10","description":"A science experiment turned into a dangerous chemical fire on Wednesday. ","url":"/US/video/high-school-evacuated-chemistry-class-explosion-injures-17-55053742","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.