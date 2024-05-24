Have highways locked the United States into a high emissions future?

ABC News’ Matt Gutman spoke with Megan Kimble on her new book “City Limits” which explores the origins of America’s highways, how they divide cities, and the hefty costs involved.

May 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live