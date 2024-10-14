Hispanic voters 'understand' Trump's stance on migrants: Campaign rep

ABC News political contributor Amanda Renteria and Trump campaign representative Alfonso Aguilar on how the issue of immigration is impacting the 2024 election.

October 14, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live