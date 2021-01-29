Transcript for The history of Black History Month

Black History Month should be treated as though it is somehow somewhere in the wrong. Our collective American has. Shared experience. All African Americans I am loan. Payments. An obscure and how those experiences have shaped and challenges ultimately strengthens. And America and now. And. And okay. Hanging okay. OK. And and. The I. Yeah. Being. Diane. Food. A. Yeah I. Okay. Okay. Yeah. Okay. Yeah. And okay. And Diane.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.