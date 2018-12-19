Transcript for Holiday shipping rush

The race to do that to get all those holiday shoppers to get the procrastinators especially to be able to deliver all that's up on time really heating up this year so I'm Rebecca Jarvis. Talk to somebody at the shipping companies about what you need to know in his final stretch before Christmas. Pay heavily so here annex that they are shipping out twice his body packages this week as they went on a given week. 95. Million packages total. Going out around the country this week for that holiday sales rush you've got Amazon extending its shipping deadline. Two today so if you want to take advantage of that free two day shipping. At Amazon and you're not proud member well today is your final deadline Wednesday December 19 tomorrow is the big deadline. If you're doing Wal-Mart or target shopping they're also offering free two day shipping. At Wal-Mart there's a minimum order of 35 dollars. No met a mom at target. Meantime if you're going US Postal Service shipping it yourself. That priority mail deadline is also tomorrow Thursday but here at FedEx. You can really really be a procrastinators. Yes they have deadlines earlier as well if you wanna save some money but in thirty markets. Here in the United States. You can actually do the same day shipping now with fat acts. On Christmas Day. Yes but you have to call them and their additional fees of course so it really does pay to get ahead of things. The all of the workers here at FedEx they've hired. More than 55000. Seasonal workers to help take care of this part of the year this time of the year and they are all working around the clock. They've been here on the line. Getting everything ready to go putting it in these trucks there are 75 of them here at this location in New York. And I talked to the woman who runs things here. Her name is an and that Al branch she runs this entire facility in a number of them throughout New York City and she gave isn't really really good advice about making sure that you get your packages. There on time of course we always hear the one about. Getting started currently but if you're not doing that and who is I think I'm alleys good about that myself. There're couple things you can do you really make sure that package is in the best possible shape it can be when it gets to a place like attic so first of all. No string on the outside make sure you as good packaging tape strain. Can get caught up in these machines as there getting sorted so keep the straying off those packages and second of all. Put address both on the outside as well as the inside of your package that way if anything happens to it in transit you've always got that safety net. Of the inside address in your package. And of course in the absolute worst case scenario annaly. There's always the gift card option. That's what I do what I am. Sending out things on Christmas Day you go to the website you send it it usually goes out via email and people are pretty happy about its U heavily. IRA thank you very much Rebecca know you'll ever know the difference that you plan to do that all along our thanks to Rebecca Jarvis.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.