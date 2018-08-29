Transcript for Homeless veteran sues couple who raised $400K to help him

Put this under no good deed goes unpunished Johnny Bach a homeless man is filing suit against New Jersey couple that set up and go find me page form. Bobbitt bought gas for the woman when he was she was stranded rather on the side of the road with no money. She saw about later to pay him back the twenty dollars they spent on the gas and then she started to go fun me page. For embracing 400000. Dollars it all gained worldwide attention but the relationship has since gone sour. Momma says the money is being mismanaged. And once a judge to appoint someone to oversee the account. The couple that started the page is worried that he's going to spend the money on drugs a hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.