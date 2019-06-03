Homeless woman set on fire

The victim was conscious when police arrived, and told officers that she was sleeping on the sidewalk when an unknown assailant poured an accelerant on her before setting her on fire.
0:58 | 03/06/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Homeless woman set on fire
She told officers and the environment so my literal fire. Right media fire department arson investigators are on scene. Also our investigators believe that he evolved investigations and we can find.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":61510282,"title":"Homeless woman set on fire","duration":"0:58","description":"The victim was conscious when police arrived, and told officers that she was sleeping on the sidewalk when an unknown assailant poured an accelerant on her before setting her on fire.","url":"/US/video/homeless-woman-set-fire-61510282","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
