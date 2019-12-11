2 horses dead, 1 injured after racing day at Southern California racetrack

The first thoroughbred, Ghost Street, suffered a catastrophic injury to its left front sesamoid during the third race of the day on the turf course, according to the track.
0:28 | 11/12/19

We've been are the safest track since Tony eighteen. All the protocols we've implemented are working in her. Been adopted nationwide. I was angry and I almost got sick to my stomach it is almost point 81 a it's time to abolish. This cool form of entertainment that come modifies horses uses their bodies. Aware of the no regard for their well being pain and suffering.

