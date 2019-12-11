Transcript for 2 horses dead, 1 injured after racing day at Southern California racetrack

We've been are the safest track since Tony eighteen. All the protocols we've implemented are working in her. Been adopted nationwide. I was angry and I almost got sick to my stomach it is almost point 81 a it's time to abolish. This cool form of entertainment that come modifies horses uses their bodies. Aware of the no regard for their well being pain and suffering.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.