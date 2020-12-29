Transcript for House passes bill to increase stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 dollars

And House of Representatives has voted to increase stimulus checks in the cove in nineteen relief bill from 600 dollars to 2000 dollars. It's a rare point of agreement between president trump and Democrats in congress but. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has not said whether the bill will get a vote in the senate. White House correspondent Rachel Scott joins me now with the latest on this. Rachel good morning it seems a big question now is will senate Republicans. Vote to increase those checks or will they break with the president. That's exactly right guy and that is the big question and it's unclear if the senate will even take this measure up. But what is clear is that the vast majority of Republicans. Are not what the president on this so here you have the senate returning back to Washington today. They are likely take override the president's veto on the defense bill that would hand him his first veto override of the trump administration. And a major review in his final days of presidency. And president trump is clearly growing frustrated with his party today he is blasting them calling them weak and tired he doesn't. Want them to override him on that defense bill that he be towed. And so McConnell knows that thing does bring this measure. In his final days in office what is clear though is that the president is insisting that these checks need to be 2000 dollars. But that's 600 dollar stimulus check is the number that his own team negotiated to you had Republicans. During this past weekend say credible if the president one of this his team should have just mentioned it sooner or Diane and original. South factor and with the Georgia Iran ops now because it seems like Republican sour and top spot. Yeah and this is really interesting because senator Bernie Sanders is actually asking. So filibuster. That he till on the veto override on the defense bill in till McConnell said that he will take up this measure on the 2000 dollar stimulus checks. So what that could do is possibly delay those two senators from getting back to boarded his days before those critical runoff that will decide which party he's controlled the senate. This'll also put dosed two Republican senators on the record either standing by the president or going against the president and we know that especially in Georgia. They are hoping that the president's base turns out to vote. For those two Republican so that they can't keep control of the senate. And ridge and meanwhile president elect Joseph Biden is raising some new concerns that political leadership in the Defense Department. Is not cooperating with the transition what are your hearing and how concerning is this. Yeah Biden not mincing words here he is saying it is nothing short and irresponsibility. He is blasting the trump administration saying. And they are obstructing the transition that they're putting national security at risk. Biden saying simply that is seen as isn't getting the information that they need and they really don't have. Any time to waste here were three weeks out from inauguration. Day in there was already that three week long delay where the drug administration refused a doctor Biden transition team. The Defense Department though is pushing back on all of this they say they are fully supporting and cooperating with the transition Diane. And Rachel doctor she's job dean of brown university school of health said on GMA earlier that. We're seeing similar issues are the vaccine roll out that we saw with testing earlier this year let's listen. It colony's way from the end of the year we're obviously not gonna get our twenty million target. The issue here in my mind is too full there's a little bit of getting the vaccines as states. But the biggest problem is getting the vaccines from the states into people's arms there's a lot of steps and it just hasn't been much planning that hasn't much investment. And we're starting to see departments of health that are really stressed. Having to try to figure out how to get all these vaccines into people and it's going much more slowly than I think the federal authorities cited what. As so Rachel give me know what you heard there from doctors how our president Troutman president elect Biden. Planning to speed up the administration of these vaccines we have them in the country but that doesn't do us much good if they're not actually in people's arms. Yes and it just so critically important to getting is virus under control so a transition official tells us this morning that president elect Joseph Biden will Kumble for the cameras today Annie is expected some blast president trump for the peace of the world out. A does vaccine distribution and he's also expected to kind of laid out his plan to speed up this process but. Retinal and Joseph Biden has been clear about this this is why the transition and having these two sides talk is just so critically important than anything get the information that he needs he says that hit the ground running on day one we know that getting the pandemic under control is the number one priority for the president elect Diane understandable Rachel Scott in Washington thanks Rachel. Thanks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.