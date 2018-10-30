Huge storm heading east producing tornadoes, flooding, snow

A strong west-to-east storm system is producing tornadoes, funnel clouds, heavy rain and snow in higher elevations.
Transcript for Huge storm heading east producing tornadoes, flooding, snow
Well time now for a look at your weather for this morning. A storm is moving across the Pacific northwest bringing rain on the coast and mountain snow to northern Rockies. It could be some of the biggest snow of the season so far for me organ cascades. And those storms will likely soak trick or triggers and may cause some flooding. Across parts of the central states as well and looking at today's high temperatures. The 50s and Pacific northwest low forties in Denver. Fifties in Detroit to new York and Boston but still warm in several cities eighties and Memphis.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

