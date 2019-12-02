Transcript for Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed amid hazardous travel conditions

Alex. You're looking closely at the at the arrival and departure boards there is Chicago's O'Hare airport. How bad visit Chicago ins are used to bad winter weather but this one seems to be snarling things and that there. Need. It is snarling things DeVon this is a widespread storms there a lot of airports in its path and of course that's creating a lot of problems take a look at the boards here at O'Hare canceled canceled canceled you can see. In big red letters there on nexus some of the flights lots and cancellations here more than 18100. Cancellations. So far across the country and I want to show you across the way here we're gonna shows shoot outside you can do those trees in the distance see that kind of white surrounding the brain chisel that's actually ice there in case. In ice and origin is a video of what it looks like other parts of the city. A lot of people woke up this morning here in Chicago to find that there was. An ice delays everywhere on sidewalks on cars that had been sitting outside even on those. Iconic lions outside the Chicago art institutes. And that of course is creating a lot of problems just trying to get around when. Everything beneath you is slippery makes it difficult to luckily the city. Has been out through the night out salting streets here on course for no strangers to this kind of weather. And because of that traffic is moving the airport is operational flights are coming in and out but those delays and cancellations are creating headaches. Across the country for a lot of people as as even mention there the problem with this storm is that he arranges everywhere from the snow. To rain and sleet depending on where you are and that's creating a big headache for a lot of people. Old Devin yeah Alex so much for that groundhog date for prediction for an early spring I think we're in for some misery this week out there out spreads. Force think so much.

