Everybody welcome to ABC news live in the preview your mind ABC's Devin Dwyer great to have you with us on this Friday have a holiday weekend we are tracking. Hurricane Dorian at this hour as it base here is down seventeen million Americans were on alert. In its path it is getting stronger the National Hurricane Center. And now saying that the storm has reached category three status that means it has a 150 mile an hour. A sustained winds by the time it hits the US coast it is expected to be much stronger. The big question now is where it will hit and win it will hit in for the latest on that I want to bring in now can grand he's the director. The National Hurricane Center been tracking the storm from the star Ken great to see this you sort it appears to be moving very very slowly as it approaches the coast. Yes lot of problems that we have a mean we get some strengthening of the hurricane on satellite looking you know more. More like the structure that we would expect from our came a look at the movement is released slow inning later on in the forecast. Mean these are these are points 24 hours apart so very slow movements social still some uncertainty but it looks like we're gonna have some rain feels like we're gonna have prolonged winds and a benefit in of course those wins Emmy talk about a category 440 miles an hour so significant impacts on the way. And that would be the strongest storm to hit Florida since hurricane Andrew in 1992 what back or concerns you the most about this one. What they the biggest thing is just really trying to watch for those for those impacts and you're gonna have that win but the slow movement really doesn't help here either because it's not just going to be the wind. The slower we move the more rain we can get as well look at some of these rainfall totals with the slow movement. Six to ten inches in some places maybe even ten to fifteen or more so all aspects the storm surge you have the rain and and we were trying to do some calculations of the storm surge we're going to run some models overnight and tomorrow some of the storms are spies we could be seeing ten footer greater. And camel the science has gotten very good at predicting these things there's obviously always a bit of ambiguity in there can talk about. What some of the factors are that could determine whether this storm actually. Takes a path straight up the Florida I have peninsula or whether it sort of raises the coast instead. Now we felt all those solutions in the models and that's why we try to blend those together we never really use one track in the models we use ensembles so each models got multiple multiple different tracks and we blend those together to get. You know pretty much a better picture is what we try to do so you we have those solutions but if you notice this is what happens every time I've seen these these over the last 45 years these these hurricanes when you make that turn in this case a right turn they slowdown that's what we have here so somebody variables are and there are really in this clones of two thirds of the time. You could see the senator. Anywhere inside this comes as based on our air over the last five years of that is a possible solution but this is important. Even if it does do that you're still gonna have some of those impacts with the winds were not just writer on the senator but even a tropical storm force winds extend you know 105 miles away from the sun are. Never quickly candid at this hour at least we're still expecting the eye of the storm to make landfall there what about early Tuesday morning. Now looks like we're getting into early Tuesday but here's the big thing to remember tropical storm force winds could actually reach the coast. You're talking about Monday morning overnight Sunday could still servicing and the effects of the suss them. All right we have some times ago Ken I think he's so much from the National Hurricane Center tracking this all the way short time ago I also spoke. With one of the top officials here in Washington preparing the federal response to the storm after it hits. David Bebo the deputy associate administrator at FEMA and I asked him how they are preparing. Mr. Bieber the deputy administrator said yesterday in an interview that he is expecting. Significant infrastructure damage from the storm are talking about roads power outages in the like how far inland. Are you expecting to see that significant damage. Well we pay very close attention to all sorts of infrastructure. That are critical to in stabilizing what we call that community lifeline is a white ones are those things. That can be the difference between a stabilization. And a and continued. Instability after a storm. Roads are critical to get crews to where help may be needed to move food and and water. And tarps and other supplies and so are getting road's back open after the storm clears is going to be really important. Getting search and rescue crews into affected areas to do the primary and secondary searches going to be really important. And we are taking very aggressive steps now to pre position resource is. In the potential area of impact so that we can help support governor descent to send his team. In those life saving her life sustaining missions that we expect may be required Seaman doing anything. On that front to help make sure that gas keeps flowing after the storm passes. Well federal departments and agencies have been working together for days to prepare for Dorian. You can see behind me the national response coordination center we have our partners from the Department of Energy. And the Department of Transportation here with us they have provided some regulatory relief that allows truckers to stay on the roads. Longer and try to get those those gas stations re supplied. Just ahead of this storm sought so many headlines in the papers about this transfer of funds. From FEMA more than a hundred million dollars to use an immigration. Initiatives by the administration kit can you confidently say that none of that money. Will be needed this hurricane season is this something that won't pose a problem for your work. FEMA disaster relief fund is in a strong position today. We are not being shy about taking important steps to get resource is out the door we have the resources we need to position our assets to support. The governor's team for lifesaving and life sustaining operations and that's our focus right now. And let's go to Stuart Florida and now about forty miles north of west palm right in the heart of that targets known. That the National Hurricane Center says could be where this storm comes ashore that's we fired our next guest Aaron. Of Oakley who is a local resident there been help and his mom get ready for the storm as well. A Daryn thanks so much for taking a break and joining us live want to ask how your preparing how are you feeling about this are you worried about Dorian. I didn't put up shutters Saddam people around my community in my neighborhood. Urban up shutters raw hole each other routes. You know went into into the store and got some news in in in the water and all that stuff army. Were worried that means you're more being cautious than anything it's our first I've been in Florida since Mike 1990s so. You know we've been releasing his book or use you know Richard head down and get things you need it. Bought. You know can't really worry too much about it because it's come and no matter what but says why were prepared to get. As as you stockpile there when you go to that story we're seeing some pictures there of shelves being emptied out how many days do you prepare for. And and how much water how much food do you did you stockpile at home. There were coordinated sport eyepiece. Enough you know stuff that you can get by without. Do you. Can see you think like. You know simple stuff but so we really cute pair important. That for five days usually about the units are. At our electricity. And it a lot of heartening in our systems. They are electricity. And all that so once we lose power. Get it back pretty quickly. And do I gather correctly Daryn from everything that you're saying that you don't plan to evacuate even if this ends up being a category four storm. No where and a flood zone our houses my house's concrete all goblins is you know let's interior building. Materials that it would that you typically see so my house is built for up to 58090. All of our whip. So where we're good I've got a Rico. Are certain built this is sustained is gonna stuff from or not but it sounds so no originally. All right you're confident Daryn vogue Lee in Stuart Florida getting ready to ride out. Hurricane Dorian is a graduate thinks so much Karen stay safe down there. Next to the 20/20 presidential campaign trail in new questions for former vice president Joseph Biden both about his truthful less. Out there on the trail and why he said a string of slip ups this summer. Where he said things that aren't entirely true the latest was exposed yesterday by the Washington Post and on major story which found that Biden has been telling. I tale about awarding the medal to a soldier in Afghanistan that simply didn't happen as you described it. Our Molly Nagle is out on the campaign trail she was there with the vice president yesterday wasn't taking any questions from you Molly. Right after the story broke tell us again about this story weigh in have you heard it from the vice president break it down for us. If yes seven so as you mentioned this was a story that was uncovered by the Washington Post it originates from a stops he had in New Hampshire. Earlier. Last week where he told a story of a service member that he pinned the medal on. Who tried to reject that medal because he felt he didn't deserve it because he wasn't able to save the life of a fellow servicemen are. It's a very touching story but the Washington Post dug into this and found that some of the we're not for acts. To be cleared the Biden is talking about a true event that happened but I talked about this event happening in 2000 and aided actually happened when eleven. And it and got some of the the branch. The service branch incorrect in his retelling. Biden as you pointed out did not take questions from us after his last event in South Carolina last night. How we tried to ask Ann if she of his car. This is a story that Biden does talk about on the campaign -- to my recollection this is the first time he's talked about it on the 22 when he campaigned around the post points out that in 2016. I did talk about this when he was campaigning for Hillary Clinton and for a few other candidates. In that election. Seattle a lot of people sort of scratching their heads on this when I think. Perhaps and you pointed this out a year reporter Molly that it was something and its main. Exacerbated this perhaps is that the former vice president says said repeatedly. To his audience is this is the God's honest honest truth folks are so he he's really underscoring that it is the truth when in fact. As the post pointed out it wasn't and also in the past month Molly as you've been tracking that. Former us president's made a number of misstatements everything from mixing up. You know which eighties in Vermont vs New Hampshire two whether or not in fact he did meet with purple and students after that shooting when he was vice president of course that shooting happened after he left office. Many think comparing poor kids to white kids. I number of gaps ahead any of his rivals are gone after him on this yes. You know levels tend to be seeking the steering clear of Biden as far as going after him for particular. Miss B expect. I himself has acknowledged that he is a quote gaffe machine this isn't something that's not a part of his. Kind of pulled personality or you know his be his. What he's known for on the trail. Burton the majority of his career so it's not that the is slip ups are these gaffes are. Are something new in this election cycle they've had Ben happening across Biden's career he often talks about on the campaign trail. One of his more notable moments where he. Talked about. Casting the Affordable Care Act in saying it was a big deal or something to that affects. On and how embarrassed he was by that so he acknowledges that he has a history of this and recently he has started acknowledging to the press as well towards the back of the room. You know I'm not going crazy I'm just trying to remember if we were at the medical school are we are at the university proper or I'm not gonna cite a specific number because. I don't want the press to say he couldn't remember so he seems to be taking precautions. And since this spring of slip ups has happened to point out that. You know keep he doesn't intend to to be incorrect. Yet his campaign pushing back on his behalf here saying that it is the press that's making a big deal out of this we haven't seen busy tear apart my Evans in the voters. Pick up and pick up on this too much just yet or any of his rivals we'll see if it changes over the next. Couple weeks mowing Natal on the Biden campaign thank you so much for that reporting Molly. Annexed to the continued immigration crackdown by the trump administration here in Washington to new rules this week are catching the I and immigration advocates want involving. Who could become a US citizen when they're born overseas the other involving. It. Immigrants some of them undocumented immigrants who are receiving lifesaving medical treatments here in the United States the administration says there and dean leniency. For those migrants quit no one is here he covers. Immigration foursquare lets start with this. First issue coming out of the US immigration. US and citizenship and immigration service which says that anyone who's born. To a US citizen or service member overseas might not automatically become a citizen a cause and up. More right I'll a lot of confusion about this policy because there are some technicalities here is really applies to people who have gone through the naturalization process in the US to become a citizen. And then of lives here for less than five years and then go overseas and have a kid overseas. At that point there's a bit a few more steps of the have to take to make sure that their kid becomes a citizen. Highly technical or mistresses a pretty small number of people who will be affected by this but does make you wonder that such a small universe 125 people I think they said. Why even make the change. It's not exactly clear the administration has done this before targeted really specific groups people that are. Are there trying to gain citizenship or other forms of legal status in the US. As our -- folders reported there is some confusion at the White House about the rollout of this policy because it wasn't made entirely clear. Over the course of the as the administration announced it. And a lot of people thought it would implicate now US foreign citizens as well. Perhaps Mo more consequence they Quinn is this is this. In new policy by the same agency USC AS that said this week they won't grant leniency anymore. To non citizens who are given medical treatment here are some people whose visas expire while they're in the hospital. Bill so mean to leave or victim renewed. Write this in this is something of tragic circumstances for these families because a lot of people who are seeking. Medical treatment here in the middle of a various forms of treatment in in the US. This was a way for them to defer their possible deportation are a couple of years so they could finish up. With those treatments I I talked to a fourteen year old just yesterday who received one of these notices that they would have to be. Removed. Eventually from the US they were told to leave. In just over a month her surfaced as pictures of her so serene Nvidia yes there's nobody she. Is here with her family there from Spain originally. She suffers from a issues with her pulmonary artery is and has had to go through reconstructive surgery that they say can only be found here. And when this program was immediately discontinued by the administration they were given notice that that they would have to leave. And M what's the latest on that they are they gonna. Abide releasing a stand receive the treatment to do so they're they're figuring out what to do now this was the program was was. Effectively eliminated for them and they were referred to ice so there are still some options for them to avoid getting removed. One lawyer I talked to who represents about nineteen families in the circumstance. Said they are planning to sue and they're getting their men materials together to figure how to do that. But right now there are other legal avenues they might be able to pursue. As I'm told though from lawyers I've talked about this usually it's on this. Option was a lapse last ditch effort to stay in the US and in these families might not have an interest. Part of a sweeping approach by USC asked to really limit and crack down on. On immigration to the United States getting a lot of criticism from Democrats but thank you for shine a spotlight impacts lot of people quit on thanks much for that thank you well as the trump administration continues to fit face blow back also for its response to violent white supremacy at trump appointed US attorney in Ohio. He then impassioned speech on the subject this week that caught our high. He announce the unsealing of a criminal complaint against self avowed white supremacist James Reardon. Who attended the twin seventeen Charlottesville unite the right rally and he was. Are arrested recently for making threatening statements against a local Jewish community center. Are there in Ohio after thanking law enforcement officials at a news conference the US attorney. Turned his comments to address had to earn. So as white supremacists. You don't have any right to threaten the lives and wellbeing of our neighbors. They have an absolute and god given an inalienable right to live peacefully to worship as they please. To be feared to be free from fear that they may become a target simply because of the color of their skin the country of their birth or the form of their prayer. Threatening to kill Jewish people gunning down innocent Latinos on a weekend shopping trip planning and plotting to perpetrate murders in the name of a nonsense racial theory. Sitting to pray with god fearing people do you -- cute moments later. Those actions don't make you soldiers they make you cowards and law enforcement does not go to war with power to break the law. We arrest them and send them to prison. Tough talk and impassioned speech from US attorney Justin heard Vince who we should say was appointed by president from. There and Ohio his remarks we're very well received in that community and I'm joined now by a member. Of the Jewish community in Youngstown Ohio Bonnie Dutch burden and is the communications director for the Youngstown Ohio Jewish federation thank you so much. Bonnie for joining us your community was allegedly targeted by the suspect that we just saw US attorney herdsman. Talking about there what was your reaction. When you heard his remarks. It works I think pretty incredible I can do in this worker more than twenty years and in the commuter community relations Steele leasing and this kind of activity and really try and balance. Between civil liberties and taking. Look at heart stands against those who would hurt or prosecute hatred. And I think those remarks were remarkable. Said there were really and passion and very well received in our community. It ain't coming from someone who was appointed by president from part of the Justice Department. Obviously that this administration has received a lot of criticism for being caught flat footed by the surge in white supremacy around the country anti semitism as well. Did did it surprise you that they that it came from the person and that it did come from. You know I don't think that there really is an issue on who appointed bit this particular US attorney we feel really comfortable and and proud of the work better outlawed or. In concert with the other with the federal law enforcement officials. And now this case is being picked up by the better local officials. Who are really taking a strong stance against going after people who would commit violence and an end okay. And I got asked about the case itself since it certainly was a stunner to a lot of people in Youngstown James Reardon. Will remind everybody was aware of the participants there is participants. In this Charlottesville unite the right rally which of course receive so much attention. The deadly rallied there when he was arrested in this case was unsealed. Out what was what was the community's reaction were you surprised that this sort of thing could happen in Youngstown. You know nothing that this ever surprises. Hatred comes in all shapes sizes and a lot of different places. And you know where a small city a quiet community but it very close knit community. And the reason everything went right here meaning they're nobody get hurts. And this individuals apprehended before he can act on his hatred she is because of the close relationships that. Our folks have been our organization our security team it's. That they have a mobile I'm fortunate fortunate officials throughout the area so nothing surprises us but we're glad we have those close relationships so. And this was able to be addressed before anything happened. Yeah a lot of people who thankful that this individual was who was caught early and arrested and now faces. Trial Bonnie George Bergman with the Youngstown Ohio Jewish federation thanks so much for coming in by every week. It. And finally on this Friday the world's most fearsome dinosaur is now being immortalized on a forever stamp. By the United States Postal Service there you see it that tyrannosaurus Rex. Is getting its own stamp a series of four different stance unveiled this week here Washington at the Smithsonian museum of national history. Yes we will say the T Rex could beasts coming soon to a piece of mail. Near you are body Galen was over there to talk to people about the Andrea. It's the largest creditor. And Berkeley juror we are celebrating. Here today. Full service is incredibly honored. To recognize the king of the dinosaurs and now he gets to be king. Mayo. Your letters than in postcards. It's so nice to see that kids are getting the latest kids are tomorrow's leaders in signing things like so inspired them as much as possible with an interest in the natural world. I purchased a lot I purchased means Sheen. I purchased from souvenir program I had this ceremony signed definitely want us in some letters but others came from gonna going in this camp album. I didn't have been a let in many many years now he made Yeltsin a lot of friends Australia I have is now. Yes I was really honored to be part of all this and densely in the participating in the project. And Bobby joins us now from somebody who knew that T Rex had some regroup he's over there than the national that you museum of natural history. It's tell us about the stance you also learn have some new technology in them that are going along with the ambulance that's right deveny Postal Service has used a technique called in particular printing. So coming up soon to of the four stamps will be in 3-D. And 3-D C glasses to see there are does that work now it's just you move it and let a little bit and you can now you can see it move. Aren't and they did this of course in front of their grand new display the T Rex fossil we see it there at a corner. In the hall over at the Smithsonian be sure to check that out. Here Washington Bobby thinks should bring in that tells have a great weekend and take you so much for watching us this week I hear an ABC news five of extensive coverage. Eye of hurricane Dorian Dorian as it approaches the border closed all weekend long including on Monday Labor Day so you can now follow us in your pocket download BBC news that we're streaming point 47. Here on ABC news five you can catch the latest track from the storm obviously the radar path as well and we'll have full meteorologist. Meteorological team coverage I hear an ABC news live as long Devin Dwyer Washington helps you back here. I'm told him.

