Now Playing: Trump says US prepared for Florence

Now Playing: Hurricane Florence heads toward Carolina coast

Now Playing: The Briefing Room: FEMA prepares for Hurricane Florence to make landfall

Now Playing: Hurricane Florence prompts widespread evacuations

Now Playing: Hurricane force winds

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Donald Trump Jr. speaks out about the Mueller investigation

Now Playing: Emma Thompson talks worrying about kids, political activism in both US, UK

Now Playing: George Papadopoulos and wife Simona Mangiante discuss Russia investigation

Now Playing: George Papadopoulos tells his side about Trump campaign and Russia

Now Playing: North Carolina braces for Hurricane Florence

Now Playing: Southeast evacuates ahead of Hurricane Florence

Now Playing: Trump speaks at 9/11 remembrance ceremony

Now Playing: Teen pilot in training loses wheel, makes emergency landing

Now Playing: Shooting death of US Marine leaves wife seeking answers

Now Playing: Boy survives freak accident involving treehouse fall

Now Playing: News headlines today: Sept. 11, 2018

Now Playing: 9/11 marked in NYC with moment of silence

Now Playing: Low-lying cities face flooding fears as Hurricane Florence approaches

Now Playing: Over 1 million set to evacuate ahead of Florence