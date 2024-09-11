Hurricane Francine makes landfall as Category 2 storm

As Louisiana braces for Category 2 Hurricane Francine, Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Stephanie Fox of the American Red Cross join to discuss emergency response and more.

September 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live