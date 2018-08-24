Transcript for Hurricane Lane churns towards Hawaiian Islands

I'm GO but it says here and now we we just landed here from Honolulu it is much windier here and that's because we are much closer to the sender of that storm so over the next few hours we expect conditions to the jury here on this island ahead now now we actually has to deal with another problem there's a wild fire that's broken out. In the northwestern part of the silent ironically all of that severe brain that's causing him. That extreme flooding. Could actually help me like that anyway firefighters leave but that wildfire out of your mind she'll but it says here and O'Malley and you're watching ABC news law.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.