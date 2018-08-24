Transcript for Hurricane Lane moves closer to Hawaii

Hurricane lane now bearing down on Hawaii. We are very nice staying offshore but it's bands to re seeing the big island with more inches of rain so far. Flash flooding there even debating this car leaving this Hilo soccer fields submerged and his family stranded. Seen here being rescued from a whole week. This Russian water. Please heed the warnings it's very dangerous to be outside. Particularly in areas that we know or flood had imminent flooding occurring are getting ready to flood. Valley it let's look at the Indy did. Mile an hour wind got reading this wildfire. Magee huge huge huge prompting evacuations. And Donna while New York where. Call. Some of the seats 300000. Tourists getting an unconventional. Vacation. Probably after 5 o'clock we will be confines of that tale. For psych degrees. Businesses they are now bracing with sandbags and signs like this one on boarded up windows reading lane lane go away. Hurricane lane is weakening but it is still moving slowly so forecasters say its impact could be felt into early next week. RC Gonzales ABC news Los Angeles.

