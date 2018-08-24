Transcript for Hurricane Lane pummels Hawaii

Are gonna start things off this morning with hurricane lane bearing down on Hawaii bringing extreme winds torrential rain and some extreme. Flash flooding GO Benitez is starting us off he's in allow who looking at the impact so far Jia. Diane we've been feeling though strong wind gusts here in Honolulu nearly fifty miles per hour they're gonna get stronger and stronger throughout the day. As the center of the storm gets closer to these islands I want to take a look at what's been happening over Hilo over on the big island we've got torrential rain and severe flooding there. More than two feet of rain already. Wind gusts reaching nearly seventy miles per hour. We're also hearing reports of mud slides the rain just keeps falling endlessly. And with the storm moving so slowly through the Pacific it just increases the possibility of life threatening rain fall. People here on the other Hawaiian Islands have been watching and worrying so many boarding up their homes and businesses even writing messages like lane lane go away. And we've been beating tourists at the airport trying to get off these islands and go back to the mainland. They just don't want to stick around here they don't want to see what happens here what kind of aftermath. They might see now these storms can be so deceiving Diane because it could be home at one moment and then it could be. Very dangerous the next these bands move through here. Diane.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.