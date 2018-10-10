Now Playing: Florida braces for Hurricane Michael

Now Playing: Inside Hurricane Michael

Now Playing: Hurricane Michael churns in the Gulf of Mexico

Now Playing: Dramatic video shows building collapse during Hurricane Michael

Now Playing: Hurricane Michael makes landfall near Panama City Beach, Florida

Now Playing: Hurricane Michael makes landfall

Now Playing: Police release body camera videos of college students being pulled over at gunpoint

Now Playing: Hurricane Michael makes landfall

Now Playing: Hurricane Michael shows Ginger Zee something she has never seen

Now Playing: Hurricane Michael viewed from space

Now Playing: Hurricane Michael nears landfall with 150mph winds

Now Playing: Florida braces for trouble as Hurricane Michael aims for panhandle

Now Playing: Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum urges residents to seek shelter

Now Playing: FBI director says bureau is investigating 5,000 terrorism cases across the world

Now Playing: Worst hurricane in 100 years nears Panhandle, Fla. governor says

Now Playing: News headlines today: Oct. 10, 2018

Now Playing: Hurricane Michael could bring deadly storm surge

Now Playing: Florida's capital city threatened by Hurricane Michael

Now Playing: FEMA chief speaks out as Florida preps for 'life-threatening' storm