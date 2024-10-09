Hurricane Milton brings flash flooding to Tampa area, NHC official says

Amid reports of "extreme rainfall rates" in the Tampa-St. Petersburg area, National Hurricane Center Deputy Director Jamie Rhome says a flash flood emergency has been issued.

October 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live