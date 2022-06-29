Ice cave transforms into rainbow fairytale in Mount Rainier

An ice cave in Mount Rainier transformed into a dreamy fairytale, as the light from the rising sun refracted off the ice sheets to create a prismatic, rainbow-like appearance throughout the cavern.

