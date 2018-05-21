'Ice Runner' trailer - ABC News Features

We follow a long-distance runner as she tests her limits at the end of the earth. "Ice Runner" releases May 24 on abcnews.com/features and on ABC News streaming apps.
3:00 | 05/21/18

Transcript for 'Ice Runner' trailer - ABC News Features

