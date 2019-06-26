Transcript for Illinois deputy gunned down responding to a call

25 2019 and approximately 1:58 PM. Illinois state police officers responded. To residents and roll. Full count just as people cashiers office. We'll cashiers that in response to factory. In disturbance call. Their world Avon resident district Fujian. Shortly on arrival county deputy police took him was shot eyes and residents. Legions of childhood injuries. I just from all law enforcement agencies including high speed and respond to the scene this is we'll capture. And which that the suspect barricaded himself inside a residence. At approximately 1 AM this morning June 26 2019 the suspect was taken into custody. Without incident. The suspect being transfered about any jail where he will be hope that people. The suspect identified. As torture me and wondering do you. Stated we're very certain while. Experts speakers would do. Just today. Can assure their fortunes of first time. Particular restore the battery and distrustful. Deputy just it was a Florida your bedroom to check sheriff's office. It's also a dramatic. Darlene is still here. So six. Venture involves what is yours different pieces. At present just. Two dedicated his life insurance it was just. It is. Why shouldn't sacrifice. The forever be remember. There are assures all. We're grateful. There are problems. For public safety workers at all those who respond to assist if you suspect. Bashing please see them just stay away. During this news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.