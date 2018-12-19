Transcript for 'Inhumane conditions' observed at 2 border patrol stations

Her death bringing attention to what some lawmakers described as inhumane. Conditions at two Border Patrol stations in New Mexico. More than a dozen democratic elected officials touring the facilities where seven general Jack clean cut all was taken after entering the US illegally with her father that. SPC. Eight. Would not allow. And nobles to be treated the way human beings are being treated in this facility. They describe children stacked in cells and using full real blankets for warmth on concrete floors they see the facilities had little to no medical supplies and one they say had no running water. I don't know how to describe it. Can smell you can eat. It was uncomfortable as inhumane does lawmakers calling for immediate change and an independent investigation into calls death after she was taken to the facilities. Cole's mother still in Guatemala says the girl and her father were Seeking Asylum in the United States. But eight hours after being taken into Border Patrol custody all began to vomit. But the titan medical assistance arrived ninety minutes later she was breathing. And had a 105. Point nine degree temperature Customs and Border Protection says she died at the hospital of dehydration shock and liver failure. Bailey's attorney repeating demands for answers what policies. Many contributed. To her death. Those lawyers have also denied government reports that Kolb had no food or water for days before crossing into the US. Homeland Security officials insist agent did everything possible. To save her life. RC Gonzales ABC news Los Angeles.

