3 injured in active-shooter situation at Washington apartment

More
Three people were wounded in a shooting at a building in downtown Vancouver, Washington.
0:34 | 10/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 3 injured in active-shooter situation at Washington apartment
As shots fire. A I don't know the exact location of where the suspect is I just that we have we're not areas where there could be potential safety concerns. This year the senate elder law yes that's our understanding that's what witnesses reported and that's an argument with. Ambled three people have been are victims that it's that this. So I'll be releasing additional information as soon as it becomes a bill let's play calling.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:34","description":"Three people were wounded in a shooting at a building in downtown Vancouver, Washington.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66047095","title":"3 injured in active-shooter situation at Washington apartment","url":"/US/video/injured-active-shooter-situation-washington-apartment-66047095"}